Why I agreed to film our intimate moment” Moyo Lawal sheds light on her leaked tape, drops bombshell on her s3x life

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has shed more light on her leaked tape with her ex-fiance

Recall that last month, the actress became a subject of discussion on social media after a video of her getting intimate with a man surfaced online.

Now taking to her Instagram page, Moyo revealed that she only had s3x twice last year, one of which birth the leaked tape.

She admitted that she agreed to film the tape with him because he doesn’t reside in Nigeria and besides, they were already planning to get married.

She revealed that she had to break up with him because of lack of communication and distance as she noted how she always puts her life on pause for every man she is dating.

She added that until a lioness tells her story, every hunter will continue to be a hero as people always mistake quiet and nonproblematic people as fools.