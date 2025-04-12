Why I can’t be a coach – Kevin-Prince Boateng details

Former Black Stars forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has explained that he does not have the temperament to become a manager.

The former Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund midfielder revealed that he once had a strong desire to pursue a career in coaching. However, he realized that he lacks the patience the job requires.

As a result, he decided to become a football agent to guide young players in making career-progressing decisions using his own experiences.

“I always wanted to be a coach, but then I found out I don’t have enough patience,” said KP Boateng.

“And then I said, yeah. But I want to help young players because I’ve been through a lot in my career. I had a lot of agents—some good ones, some bad ones—and I know how it can be. If you have the wrong guidance, sometimes it can be difficult.”

He further elaborated on why becoming a football agent is more meaningful to him than coaching.

“So I just said I would love to help young players, put them on the right path, show them what is important, and keep them grounded as much as possible,” he concluded.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who played for notable clubs such as Barcelona, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Las Palmas, retired from football in 2023.

Two years after his retirement, he is now set to embark on a career in player agency.

