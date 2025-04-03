WHY I HAVE DECIDED TO CONTEST AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE IN BAHATI – Augustine Mwewa

WHY I HAVE DECIDED TO CONTEST AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE IN BAHATI



By Augustine Mwewa



The decision to contest as an independent candidate is driven by my vision Empowering Bahati for a Brighter Future and commitment to genuine representation, accountability, and service to the people—values that political party structures often compromise.





Limited Scrutiny in Party Structures….



Many party structures fail to critically assess candidates based on competence, integrity, and a genuine vision for development. Instead, selections are often influenced by political favoritism, internal power struggles, and personal loyalty rather than the candidate’s ability to deliver for the people.





Material Gains Over Merit…



The motivation behind many party selections is often driven by material benefits such as handouts and short-term incentives. This system discourages capable and selfless leaders who may not engage in such practices but have the best interests of the people at heart. As an independent candidate, my commitment remains solely to the people of Bahati, free from party-imposed conditions and financial expectations.





True Representation and Accountability…



Political parties often impose decisions that do not align with the needs of the people. As an independent, I will be fully accountable to my constituents, ensuring that their voices are heard without external interference or political pressures. My focus will be on real development, improved services, and empowerment for the people of Bahati.





Freedom to Serve Without Compromise….



Being independent allows me to prioritize the interests of Bahati without being bound by party politics, unnecessary bureaucracy, or imposed agendas. My leadership will be guided by the principles of integrity, transparency, and people-centered governance.





The people of Bahati deserve a leader who is chosen based on vision, capability, and dedication—not political connections or financial influence. My candidacy is about real change, real leadership, and real development. Together, we can Empower Bahati for a Brighter Future!