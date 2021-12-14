WHY IS FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU REPORTEDLY RENTING A RETIREMENT HOUSE?

It is sad if true reports that former president EDGAR CHAGWA Lungu is renting a house for his stay after the Electoral defeat on August12 General Election on account that he has nowhere to go.

“I do not think that it is fair and equitable that the State must build a house for a retired President and not for others”‘- president Edgar CHAGWA Lungu told parliament in 2015.

He pledged not to do with any intention to allow the state build a retirement house for him.

Surprisingly, the man, instead of going to his retirement house after an unexpected electoral defeat in August General Election, he has allegedly decided to go renting a house from a footballer.

What message is he sending to the youth if his age and having assumed the highest position in the land has no house of his own to retire in?

We must change the narrative and make State House not as a dwelling place but an office to instil a sense of responsibility in our leaders to build their own retirement houses.

It is uncalled for that all our former heads of state claimed having no house to retired to when leading State House’s Nkwazi House.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi