WHY IS “FUGITIVE BUSHIRI” COMING TO ZAMBIA?- Simon Mwewa Lane

WHY IS “FUGITIVE BUSHIRI” COMING TO ZAMBIA?

Bushiri was arrested by a special South African investigative unit and charged with fraud and money laundering. He was given strict bail conditions and he was told to surrender his passports.

Under the cover of darkness, Bushiri bribed South African home affairs officials with huge sums of money and they gave him clear passage. Bushiri escaped without a single passport.

He went back to Malawi and was recently seen with one of Zambia’s biggest artists, MACKY 2. That was a signal that he was planning to come to Zambia.

Here’s my question.

Why are we allowing a fraud and a fugitive to come here? Bushiri has ONE mission and one mission alone…to infiltrate the Zambian psyche.

WE WON’T LET HIM DO THAT.🟥

