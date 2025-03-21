WHY IS GOVERNMENT TRYING TO K|LL ITS PEOPLE- Penjani Zulu

WHY IS GOVERNMENT TRYING TO K|LL ITS PEOPLE



The fuel price crisis in Zambia has reached a boiling point, with Agrofuel at the center of the controversy. The company’s alleged inflation of fuel importation figures has driven pump prices to double what they were three years ago, devastating the economy and plunging many Zambians into poverty .



The ripple effects are far-reaching, with skyrocketing costs of basic foodstuff such as cornmeal, cooking oil and transport crippling the livelihoods of many. The question on everyone’s lips is: where is the president in all this? The lack of action from the government has raised suspicions, with many wondering if the president is somehow benefiting from this economic sabotage.





Furthermore, the minister in charge of energy seems more focused on securing CDF tenders with his girlfriend and sons in his constituency than addressing the crisis. This raises questions about the government’s priorities and commitment to serving the people.





The Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) inaction has only fueled speculation and anger among the population. It’s time for the government to take responsibility and address the plight of its citizens. The situation is dire, and immediate action is needed to alleviate the suffering of Zambians.





Key Demands: As Zambians we demand;

1. Investigation into Agrofuel’s activities and swift action against anyone found guilty of economic sabotage

2. Leadership from the president – to reassure the nation of his commitment to fighting corruption and promoting economic growth

3. ACC action_ to bring the culprits to book and provide relief to the citizens





The government must act now to restore the economy and provide relief to its citizens. Anything less is unacceptable.



Penjani Zulu