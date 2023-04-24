WHY IS IT CALLED THE 13TH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY?
It implies that Zambia has had 13 General Elections since its independence in 1964. The following were intervals in which elections were held:
1.-1964
2.-1968
3.-1973
4.-1978
5.-1983
6.-1988
7.-1991 (KK cut his term short)
8.-1996
9.-2001
10.-2006
11.-2011
12.-2016
13.-2021
14.-2026
Each Interval has 5 Sessions. President Hakainde Hichilema last September opened the 2nd Session of the 13th National Assembly. The 2023/ 2024 session will be the 3rd session of the 13th National Assembly.
(C) THE FALCON