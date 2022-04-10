BEMBA-LISING PF

Last night, we possed a thought provoking question “why is it that only Bembas want to be President in PF?”

Interesting answers in the comment section.

With the pulling out of Given Lubinda from the Presidential race, here are some presidential hopefuls in PF we know of:

1. Emmanuel Mwamba

2. Christopher Kang’ombe

3. Brian Mundubile

4. Chishimba Kambwili

5.Miles Sampa

6. Mutotwe Kafwaya

7. Stephen Kampyongo

What does this tell us about the PF and Bemba hegemony? Isn’t there other people from different tribal regions in PF who can also be party President?

We have heard people within PF saying an Easterner can not be President now after Edgar Lungu. They say it is time for a Bemba to to be President of the party. Why isn’t there discussion about other tribes,if tribe is really a determinant factor in who takes over from Edgar? For quiet some time, PF sustained a narrative that in UPND, only a Tonga is allowed to be President. They called UPND a Bantustan party and said it was tribal. Well, PF seems to be a Bembalised party and tribal too.

We leave it to the public judge for themselves.