WHY IS HIS FACE SWOLLEN?

NKONKOMALIMBA KAPUMPE WROTE:

Gentlemen why detain Bowman Chilosha Lusambo without any charge? And why is his face sworn?

The same way we warned PF we warn Upnd, you are planting bad seed. Where can Bowman run to sure? Just tell him to report in the morning or when you are ready to arrest him. It’s for the courts to punish or convict.

Civilised people are judged by how the treat the worst of their kind, even if you think Bowman is so evil treat him fairly.

I have feeling investigation are not producing results, now you want to squeeze it out of people.