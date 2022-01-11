WHY IS HIS FACE SWOLLEN?
NKONKOMALIMBA KAPUMPE WROTE:
Gentlemen why detain Bowman Chilosha Lusambo without any charge? And why is his face sworn?
The same way we warned PF we warn Upnd, you are planting bad seed. Where can Bowman run to sure? Just tell him to report in the morning or when you are ready to arrest him. It’s for the courts to punish or convict.
Civilised people are judged by how the treat the worst of their kind, even if you think Bowman is so evil treat him fairly.
I have feeling investigation are not producing results, now you want to squeeze it out of people.
This should be addressed to institution that has arrested him.
I have no sympathy for this Lusambo.
How many people has he physically beaten up himself? This is a man that beat up a senior citizen, Major Kachingwe.
In fact, let the police rough him up properly so that we will not recognise him for weeks.
This man has so many charges coming his way.
Don’t forget to slap defilement charges on him as well.
Lusambo is violent fella!
1. Isnt it him that was flogging revelers when he was Lusaka Province minister;
2. was it not Lusambo that beat up Richard Kachingwe as MMD die hard;
3. wasn’t it Lusambo that beat up Kambwili at parliament, etc the list goes on!
If a slap comes back to him, then it is justified; that is his medicine to taste as well.
The fact remains that Lusambo is just a thug and Lungu abused us Zambians when he appointed him as a minister!
This man must be bitten by commandos. He injured a lot of people including the President in opposition then H.H. Even people like Chishimba Kambwili was slapped hard at Parliament grounds.