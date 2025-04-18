Why is the Cyber Security Agency reporting to State House?- Miles Sampa

By Miles Sampa

Why is the Cyber Security Agency reporting to State House?



The Director General (Chief Spy on Us) will be appointed by and reporting into Statehouse as per 3(1) attached. Then all our personal and private matters will be known by Bamwine and his Staff at Statehouse.



Then the Statehouse known sponsored rogue social media sites and blogs will be publishing private details of citizens



If the President has indeed signed the Bill, he must consider rubbing off his signature and shelve this Bill.



Presidents have been known to ignore and not sign Bills (entire time at Plot 1) in the good interest of the public and the Nation. This is one of those Bills to ignore and not sign if not too late. Unless I am behind but no one has confirmed that it has been signed from Statehouse or government. So not too late to backtrack.



MBS18.04.2025