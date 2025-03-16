EDITOR’S CHOICE – WHY IS THE UPND ADVOCATING FOR PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION, NOT MIXED MEMBER PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION?



By Eugenia Temba



Is anyone else curious to know why Proportional Representation (PR) is being pushed instead of a mixed system?





PR is an election where citizens vote for a party, not necessarily a candidate. The winning party, not the voters, then choose who will be the President of the country.





Parties get seats in Parliament or local government according to the proportion or share of the votes that they win.





PR generally serves the interests of political parties.



In the last two constitution making processes, stakeholders were categorical and proposed a Mixed Member Proportional Representation (MMPR) electoral system.



MMPR is a mix of the current first-past-the-post which allows voters to directly choose their legislators regardless of their party coupled with a number of seats reserved for women, youth and persons with disabilities.





MMPR generally serves the interests of the excluded.



I’m curious to know why PR is being advanced because without a Political Parties Act in place which compels parties to comply with the law and adopt inclusive intraparty policies and practices especially in candidate selection, adoptions and nominations, and also address political gender based violence particularly violence against women in elections then changing the electoral system to Proportional Representation may not have the required effect.





So, the quintessential question is:



How did we arrive back at Proportional Representation from Mixed Member Proportional Representation which stakeholders chose, and why do the proponents of PR think it is the better option?