Why is Zambia panicking about the USA suspending AID when Dambisa Moyo warned Africa 15 years ago ?- CHRISTOPHER KANGOMBE

Why is Zambia panicking about the USA suspending AID when Dambisa Moyo warned Africa 15 years ago ?





America’s announcement, will affect the following key programs in Zambia;



– Vaccines for child immunization

– ⁠TB, malaria and health systems

– ⁠PEPFAR – Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief





On page 74 of the book DEAD AID, moyo called on Africa to pursue a “ Radical Re-think of the Aid Dependency model “.



It is 15 years now since she published the book and Zambia like many other African countries are still aid dependent.





“We need to create a society of ideas for development “



Here are my suggestions in the short term, on the USA pronouncement;



1. An urgent stakeholders meeting to unpack the implications of the initial 180 day hold off of funding





2. ⁠Quantifying the financing gap that will result, now and in the future



3. Parliament reconvening on the 11th of February 2025 to change expenditure priorities by getting funds from approved allocations and taking more to healthcare





4. ⁠As a consequence of the parliament meeting, an emergency fund be established to cover the funding deficit for health care programs affected





5. ⁠long term- identify other sources of finance for not only health care but the other affected sectors by the USA decision.