By Koswe

WHY ME IN COURT: LUNGU REFUSED TO BE HIS SURETY DESPITE SENDING TO INSULT.

WHY ME was granted k10,000 cash bail on 16 August 2024 but surities were not available to meet the conditions says Lawyer.

Now, Edgar Lungu bought this young man a Toyota Corolla with clear instructions of insulting people including companies like Airtel managers.

But when the law caught up with him on hate speech, Lungu abandoned the boy.

This is how politicians can use your mouth if not careful and EEP President Chilufya Tayali understands this game very well.

Today the boy appeared in court and his lawyer stated that there was no surety for him from last year. Not even Miles KONYAGI Sampa could bail out the boy. – Koswe