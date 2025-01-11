WHY ME IS ALIVE, APPEARS IN COURT

…Opposition Thought He Had Died.



TikTok personalist Francis Kapwepwe better known as Why Me known for use of vulgar language against authorities today appeared in a Magistrate Court in Livingstone.





This came amidst growing speculations and suspicion that he may have died as he had not been seen since last August when he got arrested.



Materol lawmaker Miles Sampa who had attempted to visit him on Christmas period was blocked and this grew suspicion of whether he was alive. Demands for the state to show him to the public had been growing.





His lawyers after he appeared in court today told the press that the Magistrate had given Why Me a K10,000 cash bail with two surites but they have been no one to sign for him.



Today Livingstone Magistrate Thabita Muleya found ‘Why Me,’ with a case to answer.





This is in a case where, he is accused of expressing hatred for persons because of race, tribe, and place of origin, and for hate speech, contrary to the laws of Zambia.





Magistrate Muleya has placed the accused on his defense and has since adjourned the matter to January 15, 2025, for the commencement of defense.