“WHY ME” IS STILL ALIVE IN CUSTODY – THABO KAWANA



By Boston Mvwanga



Government has clarified that Francis Kapwepwe popularly known as “Why Me” who was arrested about 8 months ago for hate speech is still alive in custody.



Minister of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has told KBN TV in an exclusive interview that “Why Me” has continued to be in custody because he has failed to meet bail conditions.





Mr. Kawana said the accused is not arbitrarily detained but there is no one who is willing to sign bail for him.



He said as long as there is no one to sign bail for him, Kapwepwe will remain in custody because authorities granted him bail but there is no one willing to sign for him.





He has further dispelled rumors suggesting that “Why Me” is not alive.



This follows pressure from stakeholders including opposition political leaders and members of the public who are questioning about the well being of Why Me following his continued detention in police custody for hate speech.