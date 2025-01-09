WHY ME RECEIVES SYMPATHY AS CITIZEN FIRST PARTY YOUTH LEADERS OFFER TO ACT AS SURITIES





The Citizen First Southern Province Youth Chairperson Savewell Hancheka and his colleague have offered themselves as sureties for Francis Kapwepwe popularly known as “Why Me” following government revelations that the detained youth has continued to be in police custody because there is no one to sign bail for him.





Mr. Hancheka has told KBN TV that as a party, Citizens First has started making arrangements to go and sign bail papers for Mr. Kapwepwe.





Earlier today, the Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana clarified that Why Me is still alive in custody but has remained in detention because there is no one to sign bail for him.



However, the Youth CF leader has challenged the State not to block the bail process as it’s the only sure way to ensure that the detained youth is leased to calm public fear and speculation that Why Me may have died in detention as some members of the public are suggesting.