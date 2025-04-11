Why Me’s chef Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda intends to shame English mockers by attending European school

Jay Jay intends to shame English mockers by attending European school

ENGLISH disadvantaged fugitive and former Petauke Central law maker Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda has revealed his intentions to go back to school in order to shame naysayers who laugh at his broken English.

In a Facebook live, Banda boasted that things were about to change for the better in his life as he will also consider getting a degree and masters abroad.

The loud mouth former Member of Parliament and one of the country’s most elusive English casualty, claimed that he was now in Europe and safe as he had been given asylum.

“When you have an asylum, you can move to any country in the world. I will even go back to school. And you will stop laughing at my broken English,” said Banda.

Banda, who is Why Me’s chef, with a K2 million bounty on his head, escaped police custody in August last year while he was admitted to Chipata Central Hospital in Eastern Province.

His escape also led to the arrest of his wife Lombe Chali who was at his bedside, two police officers and three prison warders for allegedly aiding his escape.

And the officers recently appeared in court for the charge, with a witness testifying that the suspects assigned to guard the fugitive lawmaker appeared drunk.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, April 11, 2025