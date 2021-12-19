WHY MOSQUITOES BITE SOME PEOPLE MORE

Dr Mujajati

1. Research shows that people with blood group O are bitten more frequently by mosquitoes than any other blood group. Blood group A are bitten the least. Apparently mosquitoes don’t like the taste of blood group A.

2. The blood of a pregnant woman is more attractive to mosquitoes than that of a non pregnant one.

3. Mosquitoes have been reported to be more attracted to people who have been drinking alcohol. Even a small amount of beer attracts mosquitoes.

4. Part of the reason mosquitoes can find you easily even in a dark room is because they are attracted to carbon dioxide. So when you breath out carbon dioxide you leave a trail for mosquitoes to follow. Your body heat and odor also plays an important role in this regard.

5. It is still not clear why mosquitoes are attracted to black objects. You will notice that you get more mosquitoes bites if you are wearing darker colours.