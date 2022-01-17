ON Health Matters Women Edition

WHY MOST ZAMBIAN WOMEN HAVE POTBELLIES

I know this topic will make me unpopular against the other gender but I come here in peace.

Today I went to buy a cucumber 🥒 in Tesco and it was quite expensive compared to Zambia and I just realised how lucky we are.

Here are the things that make you have no flat tummy:

Too much eating of nshima (munashe) once a week is ok and not big lamps, starch or carbohydrates can be easily converted into fat and fat generated from nshima is difficult to break down Alcohol especially lagers and chibuku is not good Inactive lifestyle, learn to Gym or just jog 5 KM per day is good. Dieting is critical, eat smaller portions of food and mostly should be fruits. Try Fasting at least once a week, you can do mini fast

If you think what Iam saying is not true go check yourself straight in the mirror then show your sideways (lateral and supine Positioning).

Then you will thank me.

Dr.Larry Mweetwa

SENIOR UPND CADRE