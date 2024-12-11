*Why most Zambians are unconcerned with Lungu’s eligibility case outcome*



*Lungu has been President before*

There are many honourable, passionate, capable Zambians who failed to become president, both living and dead. Lungu has been one of the few to have been fortunate to reach that high office. To run for office may be a right, but to be entrusted with the high office by your fellow citizens is surely a privilege one must be eternally thankful for.





*It wasn’t a stellar presidency*

Very few Zambians look back to Lungu’s tenure with nostalgia. It was a period many would rather forget. GDP growth plunged from c7% to negative 3%, inflation peaked at 26.4%, grand corruption was cheered from Statehouse, ethnicity almost broke our country and cadrerism was out of control. To many this ruling was good riddance.





*It’s a fact, Lungu became ineligible having been elected twice*



The spirit of the Zambian constitution is very clear since the Chona Commission of 1972. Consecutive Constitution Review Reports have shown that the Zambian people don’t want a President to serve more than two terms. And nothing has changed since Zambians emphatically rejected Chiluba’s desire for a third term.

Even with the massaged article 106, Lungu has struggled to convince the majority that he qualifies to be President again. His forced candidacy in 2021 was part of the reason why he lost historically. It’s now almost 10 years since he started his third term project but to no avail. No change. *Twice elected, twice sworn in* is just that. And the law doesn’t act retrospectively.

Kwata!!



*To many, this judgment feels like natural justice has played itself out*