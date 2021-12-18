Dear admin, kindly allow me to share this on your platform.

WHY NO ORDINARY ZAMBIAN WILL GET SHOPS AT SIMON MWEWA LANE

First let’s look at who controls Lusaka City Council before I share why and how some UPND councillors are working with the PF Mayor Chilando, and why no ordinary Zambians will get shops at Simon MWEWA LANE.

1. LUSAKA MAYOR: PF

2. CHIEF WHIP: PF

UPND COUNCILLORS: 22

PF COUNCILLORS: 15

INDEPENDENT: 1

COMMITTES IN CHARGE:

PF CONTROLS – 5

UPND CONTROLS – 5

(Note: UPND councillors are majority, but PF made a 50-50 deal with some compromised UPND councillors to share committee chairmanship equally. How and why?)

And now they’ve allowed:

THE PF MAYOR CHILANDO TO SIT ON THE SELECTION COMMITTEE FOR SIMON MWEWA SHOPS?

You can be guaranteed that 90% of Simon MWEWA shops will go to foreigners who will use money to corrupt the PF surrogates sitting on the selection committee where Mayor Chilando has included herself.

*This is what UPND Deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe and Kamwala ward councillor Mainda Simataa were fighting against when they walked-out of the full council meeting, and now the Mayor is after them using a few UPND committee chairmen whom she’s promised 10 shops each to support her illegal bit to sit on the selection committee.*