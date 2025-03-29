WHY NOT GIVE THE MINISTERIAL POSITION TO A WOMAN OR A YOUTH ACCORDING TO YOUR RECENT STATEMENT?- PF

WHY NOT GIVE THE MINISTERIAL POSITION TO A WOMAN OR A YOUTH ACCORDING TO YOUR RECENT STATEMENT?



29/03/2025



Good evening President Hakainde Hichilema, in your recent statement you said you want to amend the constitution because your interest is to promote more women and youths.





Today you have Terminated honourable Garry Nkombo’s contract as minister of local government and rural development and replaced him with an old man.





If it was a young man, we would have celebrated, whether he is UPND and we are opposition it doesn’t matter, what is important is to see our youths and women in more key positions but you have given us another ancestor like some of the people we have at the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ).





Mr President, we feel this was the best opportunity to support your statement by giving us a woman or a youth to replace honourable Garry Nkombo as the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, not the old man.





For once Mr President practice what you preach, we want to see you doing what you promised us. To you my fellow women and the youths, just know that the amendments of the constitution is not about us because you can’t tell me that they are no women MPs and youths in UPND who can replace honourable Garry Nkombo.





Anyway, it’s my duty to give the ruling party checks and balances amicably as always because what is happening is not encouraging. Thank you



Adora Alinedi Phiri

Central province WIPS /Tonse Alliance member