Laura Miti writes….



These are some of the g€nder provisions of the Constitution we are being told by the President needs urgent amendment, in order to increase women participation in governance. These provisions were in place, when this President was appointing his Cabinet which cries out for more w0men. It was also in place, when adoption for MP elections were being carried out by the party he leads.



Funso – how did a Kateka, who is desperate for increased w0men participation, not implement the provisions of the current constitution🤔?





Tell us a different story for the sudden urgency to amend the constitution. Not izo za w0men and y0uth. Zachita monga zakana.