Why Not Mutton? SA Reserve Bank Governor Mocks Bitcoin, Suggests Strategic Reserves of Apples and Beef Instead

Why Not Apples? Kganyago Mocks Bitcoin as a Strategic Reserve

South Africa’s Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has sparked a fiery debate after dismissing the idea of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. Instead, he suggested unconventional alternatives like platinum, mutton, apples, and beef. His comments, made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, have divided opinions, with crypto enthusiasts and critics alike weighing in on the future of money.

“What About Apple Reserves?” – Kganyago’s Unconventional Take

Speaking at a panel discussion in Davos, Kganyago questioned the logic behind governments holding Bitcoin reserves.

“I would have a significant problem with a lobby that says governments should hold this asset or hold that asset,” he said. “There is a history to gold. There was once a gold standard… If we now say ok, bitcoins. What about platinum? What about coal? Why don’t we hold strategic beef reserves, or mutton reserves, or apple reserves? Why Bitcoin?”

His remarks came after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong argued that Bitcoin should be considered a strategic reserve asset, especially after Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed “crypto president,” returned to the White House.

Armstrong highlighted Bitcoin’s scarcity, portability, and divisibility as key advantages over traditional assets like gold.

“Regulatory Capture” – A Warning from Kganyago

Kganyago also raised concerns about the crypto industry’s influence on regulation, warning of “regulatory capture.” He pointed to the millions of dollars donated by crypto firms to pro-crypto candidates in the recent U.S. elections, which resulted in what many call the most crypto-friendly Congress in history.

“Regulation is going to be established through the power of money,” Kganyago cautioned. However, Armstrong countered this, stating that such political engagement is a sign of democracy in action.

“We’re Still Early” – Bitcoin Advocates Push Back

South African tech entrepreneur Stafford Masie, a vocal Bitcoin advocate, responded to Kganyago’s comments on X, saying,



“We’re still early and we have work to do.”

Masie also reposted a statement from MK politician Mzwanele Manyi, who plans to speak at a Bitcoin conference next month. Manyi said he holds a “fundamentally different view” to Kganyago, adding that the Reserve Bank governor’s remarks “were not representative of South Africa or what is actually happening among political and private sector leaders here.”

Masie’s use of the term “orange-pilling” – a slang term for strong Bitcoin advocacy – hinted at the growing grassroots support for cryptocurrency in South Africa.

Quotes from the Crypto Community

The debate has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Ram S Machiraju tweeted:

“Simple, there were folks who asked ‘Why Gold’ when Gold was being adopted. Ones who found the answer adopted gold and built the greatest empires in history. Same now with #Bitcoin. Ones who find the answer to ‘Why Bitcoin’ will rule the world.”

Meanwhile, @Fantastic_Beats argued:

“Nothing will ever beat the stability of gold, nothing. This is why most governments will never fall for this bitcoin. Even apples and beef are more stable than bitcoin.”

On the other hand, @cryptoironjacket countered:

“Gold is not scarce. Its scarcity is determined by the market and by the challenges in reaching new ore and extracting it. On the other hand, bitcoin is truly and undisputedly scarce.”