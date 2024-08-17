Why not use ZAF? $100million; AERIAL geological mapping of Zambia- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Why not use ZAF?



$100million; AERIAL geological mapping of Zambia



Government has signed and commissioned a US$100 million contract with Xcalibur Multi-physics to undertake aerial geological and mineral mapping of Zambia.



Government has not explained why (for security and strategic reasons) it did not use the capabilities of the Zambia Airforce (ZAF), University of Zambia and local experts.



A similar study, the Geological Mapping and Mineral Information Service Project was done

under a contract between Zambia and Japan where JICA contracted Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co. Ltd of Japan (MINDECO) for 30 months, from January 2007 to July 2009.





Zambia has embarked and commissioned high-resolution aerial geophysical technology to explore for more minerals.



The nationwide geophysical technology survey, would pave the way for targeted exploration and location of mineral and water resources.



A company with headquarters in Madrid Spain called Xcalibur Smart Mapping ( Xcalibur Smart Mapping, the brand name that encompasses all the group’s companies (including Xcalibur Multiphysics Group and Xcalibur Aviation South Africa), was sourced to conduct airborne surveys to provide a map of Zambia’s natural capital of both renewable and non-renewable resources.



British Deputy High Commissioner & Development Director Sam Waldock expressed happiness at the development



“Very excited to attend the flag-off ceremony for Zambia’s new geophysical survey. 9 aircraft will fly the equivalent of 80 x round-the-world G to map every corner of Zambia.”