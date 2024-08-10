Why Saboi Imboela has been arrested

Dear editor



Alot of people will be wondering why Saboi Imboela was arrested and behind bars today.



Others will claim prosecution, especially the opposition and its cadres. I can’t blame them because in Zambia we lack court journalist who can report accurately and regularly on court case proceedings. We only hear guilty or not guilty or nolle by the magistrate or judges.



We all know why Saboi is in court, so I won’t bother with those details.

I want to concentrate on why she has been arrested.



When Saboi was put on her defense, she kept dragging the case, through adjournment after adjournment.



She struggled to bring witnesses to support her allegations, including the 5 Hamasakas she said she will produce as her witnesses.

Then she stayed away from court proceedings, claiming that she was unwell, meanwhile appearing at Press briefings and other public engagements.



She then informed the court that she was having problems with her lawyers and needed time to engage new lawyers. This caused more delays as the magistrate accommodated her excuses.

And on other occasions, she simply missed court dates.



Finally this week, after another long adjournment, Saboi was absent from court, including her lawyers with no explanation.

The magistrate had enough of her insolence and issued a bench warrant which was executed today.



Hope this puts everything into perspective.

Courts don’t like people who waste their time!



I submit.