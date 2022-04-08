WHY SHOULD THE IMF GET ACCESS TO THE ELECTRICITY COST OF SERVICE STUDY BEFORE THE ZAMBIANS ?

By Eng. Christopher Kang’ombe

In 2019, the Energy Regulation Board ( ERB) engaged a British based Consultancy firm, Energy Market and Regulatory Consultant (ERMC) to undertake a cost of service study for Zambia.

The project was funded by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) at a cost of $ 600,000.

The study has been completed and the findings listed in the reports done, including recommendations of how much different consumers of power should pay in Zambia.

In short the study has stated the cost of producing electricity in Zambia and the proposed selling price per kilowatt hour.

It is actually one of the documents that has been given to the International Monitoring Fund (IMF).

My suggestion to government is , make the document public so that different categories of power consumers and stakeholders can comment.

Note: Author is MP for Kamfinsa Constituency and PF National Youth Chairman.