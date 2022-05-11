WHY SOCIAL-MEDIA FEMALE INFLUENCERS ARE TARGETED TO FLY TO DUBAI AND HORRIBLE DEPRAVED SEXUAL PRACTICES ARE DONE TO THEM

Karungi Monic Aka Mona Kizz Commits Suicide After Sex Video goes viral

Karungi Monic, popularly known as Mona Kizz, a Ugandan Instagram star and model has died suddenly by taking her own life in Dubai with the video going viral.

She is part of sexual videos that have gone viral of female social-media influencers are flown to Dubai and depraved sexual practices are done to them such as being made to sleep with animals or being defacated on by their male counterpart.

An Escort Agency called: Dubai Porta Potty has been fingers as the main organisers for these parties and practices.

The videos are circulating on social-media.

The Ugandan community in Dubai has been shocked by the death of a well-known model, Karungi Monic alias Mona Kizz. She has a reputation for living a high life. Her death became a trending topic on the internet after she was confirmed deceased.

Dubai Porta Potty

In this connotation, a porta potty is an expensive escorts bought by rich Arab and European men to go on “yacht parties” for $30,000+ a piece. In reality

Without going into too much detail, the disgusting viral trend refers to a phenomenon where female influencers and Instagram models receive messages from wealthy men in Dubai who want to pay them thousands of dollars to defecate on their faces. This is according to various media reports.

Although the videos, which have now been removed from social media, haven’t been verified, they prompted a Dubai native to come forward and express his misgivings about the explicit content.

