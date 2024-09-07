Why South Africa  treating Zambia like a poor relative from the village that does not deserve reciprocity- Miles Sampa

Miles Sampa writes:

Sophie Mokoena

SABC Senior Reporter

Johannesburg,South Africa



06.09.2024



Greetings Madam,



Read your article done out of China that South Africa has endorsed a South African Madam Tshabalala for the top AD Bank job. It is surprising to us Zambians given that not long ago, SADC Head of States at their summit in Harare endorsed for the same job a Mr Maimbo who is a Zambian working at the World Bank.



Why has South Africa abandoned that position? Why are they treating Zambia like a poor relative from the village that does not deserve reciprocity seeing how much Zambia has been there for SA and the ANC from the Apartheid days in Kenneth Kaunda era todate ?



When will South Africa ever bend a little for Zambia atleast just for once ?



Please pose this question from me to any competent ANC Minister that is close to the topic.



Many thanks in advance and Best Regards,



Miles Sampa, MP

President of the opposition Patriotic Front in Zambia



(Sophie has interviewed me before & has acknowledged my Inbox Funso and says will follow up on my request upon landing in SA from China)