Why Southern Province has more registered voters-J Banda



Southern Province has more REGISTERED VOTERS than Lusaka had but population wise Lusaka has more people??



Your argument is lame and let me explain why….



In Southern Province the more people have come through to REGISTER as VOTERS and Lusaka despite its population LESS people have come forward to REGISTER. Now this should not be blamed on the other.



You mourn that Southern Province is the stronghold of UPND…. well done to them for their effort to galvanise people to register and next step is to conscientise them to go in their numbers to vote gor UPND.





All parties are free to do so and not to blame the other party for doing their homework.



Maybe under PF there was suppression of voter registration in Southern province perharps, also those that were not eligible are now eligible and have therefore come through now.





High Population does not necessarily translate into high Voters unless they are eligible and physically come through to register. That goes for every province. Bemoan those thst are eligible to vote but are not coming through to register. You need to clean up your act.