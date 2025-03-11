Why Southern Province has more registered voters-J Banda
Southern Province has more REGISTERED VOTERS than Lusaka had but population wise Lusaka has more people??
Your argument is lame and let me explain why….
In Southern Province the more people have come through to REGISTER as VOTERS and Lusaka despite its population LESS people have come forward to REGISTER. Now this should not be blamed on the other.
You mourn that Southern Province is the stronghold of UPND…. well done to them for their effort to galvanise people to register and next step is to conscientise them to go in their numbers to vote gor UPND.
All parties are free to do so and not to blame the other party for doing their homework.
Maybe under PF there was suppression of voter registration in Southern province perharps, also those that were not eligible are now eligible and have therefore come through now.
High Population does not necessarily translate into high Voters unless they are eligible and physically come through to register. That goes for every province. Bemoan those thst are eligible to vote but are not coming through to register. You need to clean up your act.
People shouldn’t be moaning about Southern Province,it’s synonymous with UPND. HH is always going capture almost every vote at any election!!!
Agreed. Our brothers and sisters in Southern province are very united. The other regions should just learn from them and emulate them in voting patterns.
Vote like they do in Southern province.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.
I wonder why all the people who always complain about Southern province are all coming from only two regions out of the 9 provinces that we have and these are the same provinces that never wanted a southerner to be the president, people should know that Southern province was neglected before by especially pf administration most of the people were not registered to vote because they were not considered to be Zambians it is this this time when they have that opportunity to do so and let them do so until everyone is registered, only terrorists like indigo tyrol and his minions are always tribalists because they are refugees turned into Zambians, otherwise Zambians vote for upnd in 2026 for continued development throughout the country