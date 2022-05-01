By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Why the DPP needs Consent from the President

For us that have sworn this Oath of Secrecy or of Office, we are sworn to secrecy unless through the discharge of the office or as authorized by the President.

Below is the part of the Oath that speaks to this;

“I will not directly or indirectly reveal or transmit any such information as shall be brought under my consideration Or shall be made known to me by reason of my office except as maybe required in the discharge of my duties as such or with the authority of the President.”

So for those arguing that the matter is not provided for in law, they may need to study the wording of the Oath itself.