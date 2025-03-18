‘Why the hate and violence against me?’ Elon Musk complains as Tesla shares sink further

Share prices of electric car manufacturer Tesla slid yet again during trading on Monday, and owner Elon Musk took to his X platform to complain about the mistreatment he believes he’s received.

“My companies make great products that people love and I’ve never physically hurt anyone,” Musk wrote. “So why the hate and violence against me?”

The Tesla CEO then answered his own rhetorical question.

“Because I am a deadly threat to the woke mind parasite and the humans it controls,” he claimed.

Tesla car dealerships have become the sites of protests and boycotts all across the country ever since Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency began taking an ax to the federal workforce and laying off workers at important agencies such as the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Musk has also promoted a number of racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his X account in recent months and even made a gesture during a Trump allow that avowed neo-Nazis approvingly interpreted as a “Heil Hitler” salute.

As a result of this, the value of Tesla shares has fallen by more than 40 percent since the start of the year, which has erased more than $100 billion of Musk’s net worth.

During trading on Monday, Tesla shares sank by more than 5 percent as protests against Tesla dealerships continued to grow over the last week.