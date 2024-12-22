WHY THE UPND IS STILL THE PARTY OF CHOICE IN WESTERN PROVINCE

22/12/24



The UPND’S candidate in the recently held local government by election in Lilondo Ward in Shangambo District Justin Ndongani, emerged victorious over his Socialist Party rival as a result of the ruling party’s popularity not only in Shangambo District but Western Province in general.





More so, the ruling party’s popularity in Western Province is anchored on President Hakainde Hichilema’s political will, tacit commitment and fulfillment of the campaign promises he made to the citizens.





Decentralized system of Government that is bringing development driven by the communities themselves through CDF such as classroom blocks and health facilities etc.



People can also see tangible practical efforts being made by Government that despite the drought, communities are being supported through:

1. Social Cash Transfer

2. ⁠Emergency Relief through World Food Programme

3. ⁠Cash for Work

4. ⁠opening up of community sales points in Wards where people can access purchases of maize.





It’s for these reasons, the UPND still remains the party of choice in Western Province, as the people can see for the themselves, the high premium President Hichilema has placed on the wellbeing of the Zambian people particularly those in Western Province, who are now getting a fair share of the national cake, through equitable and fair distribution of resources to all ten Provinces of Zambia.



Issued by;



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.