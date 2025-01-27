Why the Zambia Police must arrest me or why UPND cadres must take away my life? – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Truth or Propaganda



Okey ba UPND Let’s have a sober debate and backtrack.





Review my Facebook Page, I don’t delete any content. Even in 2021 when most of you deleted your content, I never.



Below is what I reported or commented on since Friday;





1. Sudden medical evacuation of patients from wards at Maina Soko Medical Centre. Patients didn’t understand why they were removed from wards and thrown in the carpark.





2. No show by the President at the multi-million dollar Phosphate ground breaking ceremony where he was expected and scheduled upto the last minute, to launch.





And I asked; “Where is the President?”



3. The new uniform by the Zambia Army and the need to follow the law.



Maina Soko Medical Centre confirmed the evacuation and attributed it to a fire alarm. There is a huge debate there why a fire tender was not called and other aspects that a response to fire alarm demands. But that’s not the point.





Indeed, it was confirmed that Minister of Commerce and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga launched the ground-breaking ceremony on behalf of the Head of State.





And I have provided pictures of the new uniforms by the Zambia but todate, there is no gazette or public notice.



So tell me why the Zambia Police must arrest me or why UPND cadres must take away my life?