Why the Zambia Police must arrest me or why UPND cadres must take away my life? – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Truth or Propaganda
Okey ba UPND Let’s have a sober debate and backtrack.
Review my Facebook Page, I don’t delete any content. Even in 2021 when most of you deleted your content, I never.
Below is what I reported or commented on since Friday;
1. Sudden medical evacuation of patients from wards at Maina Soko Medical Centre. Patients didn’t understand why they were removed from wards and thrown in the carpark.
2. No show by the President at the multi-million dollar Phosphate ground breaking ceremony where he was expected and scheduled upto the last minute, to launch.
And I asked; “Where is the President?”
3. The new uniform by the Zambia Army and the need to follow the law.
Maina Soko Medical Centre confirmed the evacuation and attributed it to a fire alarm. There is a huge debate there why a fire tender was not called and other aspects that a response to fire alarm demands. But that’s not the point.
Indeed, it was confirmed that Minister of Commerce and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga launched the ground-breaking ceremony on behalf of the Head of State.
And I have provided pictures of the new uniforms by the Zambia but todate, there is no gazette or public notice.
So tell me why the Zambia Police must arrest me or why UPND cadres must take away my life?
Your actions are so irritating such that you sometimes behave like a sniff dog which wants to turn things around unnecessarily such that half a time you avail raw data which is very sensitive.
Iam not for the idea of harming you if that is prevailing.Your lies to some extent help to reduce the tempo on the claims that the opposition is gaining popularity and would dislodge the ruling UPND.
A lot of people have started showing love and trust for HH and UPND, some have shown some sympathy for various allegations and false hood you have been throwing at him and his government.The people of Zambia are wondering where he gets strength to stand the magnitude of your irresponsible lies and falsehoods and fake narratives.He does not even attend to your provocations but just delivers development to all parts of the country.Your bad wishes of alarming fake sicknesses of him are perplexing and astonishing.You don’t behave Zambian but something else.I have been thinking that your childhood was hard because you could have been a child who was ever beaten by friends if this behaviour you exhibit has old history.What you are practicing is not politics but provocations of the waste kind.You better change your style of politics.People who are not happy with your behaviour must not use violence against you no and no but must always meet you with the better approach that can expose your irresponsible character.