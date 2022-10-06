WHY WE HAVE HALTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO ROBBIE- Miles Sampa

WHY WE HAVE HALTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO ROBBIE

So yesterday my team arranged for an appointment to meet young Robbie. He arrived in the company of people that were introduced to me as his parents and a younger sister.

This evening our team got a call from some other person in a rude tone stating they are the parent (mother) and not ones we met. They ordered that we stop the fundraising for Robbie.

Essentially even Robbie has also declined the donation (via text) due to pressure on him from forces within and outside his family.

We just meant to appreciate him. Nothing more or less.

Please advise me what to do with the bit donated thus far. I estimate it accumulated in the last 24 hrs to about k9000 (full list will be published)

Zikomo🙏🏽.

Together We Can

MBS06.10.2022