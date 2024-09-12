‘Why Would I Do A Rematch?’ Trump Declares Himself Winner, Rejecting Another Debate



Trump took to Truth Social late Wednesday to declare he had a “GREAT” debate against Harris while claiming the media had not given him the “credit that was due.”



“In the World of Boxing or UFC, when a Fighter gets beaten or knocked out, they get up and scream, ‘I DEMAND A REMATCH,’” Trump wrote. “Well, it’s no different with a Debate. She was beaten badly last night.”



“Every Poll has us WINNING … so why would I do a Rematch?”



The former president went on to attack ABC and its moderators and said the onus was ”completely” on Harris to make the case as to why Americans should trust her.



“She failed to do it last night!”