WHY ZESCO TARIFFS NOT REDUCED

Kelvin M Tembo writes;
WHY ITS NOT REDUCED
Simple illustration below
(a)ASSUME OLD TARIFFS WERE
1st tariff 100 units was say K50
2nd tariff 100 units was say K70
3rd tariff 100 units was say K200 the total u were spending is K320 per month
(b)ASSUME NEW TARIFFS
1st tariff 100 units is K40
2nd tariff 100 units is K90
3rd tariff 100 units is K260 and current total will be K390 per month.
Having REDUCED the FIRST TARIFF does not result into reduction in total Electricity cost per month Because 2nd and 3rd tariff is high.