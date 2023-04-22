WHY ZESCO TARIFFS NOT REDUCED

Kelvin M Tembo writes;

WHY ITS NOT REDUCED

Simple illustration below

(a)ASSUME OLD TARIFFS WERE

1st tariff 100 units was say K50

2nd tariff 100 units was say K70

3rd tariff 100 units was say K200 the total u were spending is K320 per month

(b)ASSUME NEW TARIFFS

1st tariff 100 units is K40

2nd tariff 100 units is K90

3rd tariff 100 units is K260 and current total will be K390 per month.

Having REDUCED the FIRST TARIFF does not result into reduction in total Electricity cost per month Because 2nd and 3rd tariff is high.