Wicknell Chivayo Backs President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Extended Leadership for Vision 2030

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has thrown his weight behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, endorsing the push for constitutional amendments that would allow the president to extend his tenure beyond the current term limits.

Chivayo’s public support comes as Zanu PF intensifies efforts to retain Mnangagwa’s leadership, citing the need for continuity to achieve the country’s long-term development goals.

Wicknell Chivayo Draws Parallels to U.S. Politics

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo voiced his support for Mnangagwa’s extended presidency, drawing parallels to recent political developments in the United States.

Chivayo referenced the proposed constitutional amendment in the U.S. to allow former President Donald Trump to serve a third term, arguing that exceptional leadership deserves continuity.

“In my opinion, when a leader is delivering exceptional RESULTS, their presidency should not be cut short , ESPECIALLY if the people overwhelmingly support his continued leadership,” Chivayo wrote.

He emphasized that President Mnangagwa’s leadership has been “remarkable” and that the president’s vision for Zimbabwe should not be disrupted by rigid term limits.

“In my view, a performing President like PRESIDENT E.D must be allowed to COMPLETE his vision for the nation. The WILL OF THE PEOPLE should always be at the core of democracy.”

Progress Over Procedural Constraints, Says Chivayo

Wicknell Chivayo, known for his close ties to the ruling party, argued that progress should take precedence over procedural constraints imposed by the constitution. He stated that Mnangagwa’s leadership has laid a strong foundation for economic growth and stability, and extending his tenure would ensure consistency and continuity.

He added that while Mnangagwa has previously stated he would not seek a third term, the president’s exceptional leadership and the overwhelming support of the people justify an extension.

“The CONSTITUTION is a LIVING DOCUMENT, made BY THE PEOPLE and FOR THE PEOPLE. I believe that it must evolve to reflect the aspirations of the majority. As a CONSTITUTIONALIST, President Mnangagwa is on record indicating that he will NOT run for a third term. However, the PRESIDENT has earned the trust of the people, who recognize his EXCEPTIONAL leadership and the progress achieved under the SECOND REPUBLIC. With the GRACE OF GOD an extension of time in office for this WONDERFUL LEADER will certainly benefit the nation and ensure the success of Vision 2030 and beyond.”

Opposition Fragmentation and Public Sentiment

Chivayo also pointed to the fragmented state of Zimbabwe’s opposition, suggesting that even opposition parties have acknowledged the need for continuity in leadership.

“Even the opposition in Zimbabwe, despite being FRAGMENTED, recently agreed to this concept. I personally believe that PROGRESS must take precedence over PROCEDURAL CONSTRAINTS created by a Constitution. Most will say I’m singing for my supper and yes indeed , without a shadow of doubt , I will also sing for breakfast and lunch too.”

He argued that frequent leadership changes, as seen in the U.S., lead to policy inconsistencies that disrupt national progress. By contrast, he praised Zimbabwe as a constitutional democracy where the president abides by court judgments and maintains policy consistency.

“By contrast, Zimbabwe is a CONSTITUTIONAL DEMOCRACY and even the President abides with Court judgments. We cannot however afford policy INCONSISTENCIES, such as what is being experienced in the USA, especially considering PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA’s strong foundation for ECONOMIC GROWTH and stability. Extending his leadership will certainly ensure CONSISTENCY and CONTINUITY, which are critical for achieving Zimbabwe’s long-term goals and VISION 2030 !!!!”

A Call to Action: Pamberi ne Resolution #1

Wicknell Chivayo concluded his post with a rallying cry, urging Zimbabweans to support Zanu PF’s Resolution #1 and President Mnangagwa’s continued leadership.

“NYIKA INOTONGWA, INOVAKWA, IGO NAMATIGWA NEVENE VAYO! Zimbabwe’s destiny lies in OUR HANDS.

Pamberi ne RESOLUTION NUMBER 1# Pamberi ne Vision2030#EDHuchi #🐊🦁✊️🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼”