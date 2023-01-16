Wife And Children Absconded KK11 legend Philimon Mulala’s Burial After Their Request To Have Him Buried In Zambia Is Alleged To Have Been Rejected By His South African Wife

Confusion marred the burial of former Zambia National Soccer Team KK11 legend Philimon Mulala as his wife and Children absconded his burial after their request to have him buried in Zambia is alleged to have been rejected by his South African wife.

And Mulala’s children have hailed the Football of Zambia -FAZ for their willingness to financially repatriate the remains of the former KK 11 member back to Zambia.

Mulala was mauled to death by his dogs at his South African home and was put to rest yesterday in that country.

Disputes are alleged to have arisen about where the ex KK 11 player was to be buried after his South African wife rejected the request to have him repatriated to Zambia.

This led to his Zambian wife Catherine, children and other Zambian relatives to abscond the funeral in South Africa in protest.

Meanwhile Mulala’s children have thanked FAZ for offering to facilitate the repatriation of their father despite the confusion that marred his funeral.

Speaking through their family representative Damiano Mutale, the children said they appreciated the offer from FAZ but are however unable to take it up since their wish to have him buried in Zambia has been frustrated.

And some former KK 11 Legends have expressed concern at not giving their former team mate a befitting send off befitting a legend.

Former KK11 teammates Abraham Nkole and his South African based counterpart Albert Bwalya have expressed concern that Mulala could be laid to rest in that manner despite his legendary status .

In separate interviews the two former KK11 players said it would have been better if Mulala was buried in Zambia where all his family and friends are.

Mulala is survived by four children and played for Zambia and Mufurila Wanderers in the 1980’s where he was part of the Zambia National Team that won the CECAFA cup in 1984.