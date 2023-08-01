Wife Drugs Maid to Fulfill Husband’s Twisted Threesome Fantasy

Marriage is meant to be a partnership through thick and thin, but some couples take it to the extreme and cross boundaries that are morally reprehensible.

In a truly shocking incident, a couple from Waterfalls went way too far and ended up facing serious legal trouble. They were caught and brought to court on rape charges for allegedly coercing their maid into participating in a threesome after drugging her.

The couple, identified as Allen Mangoro and Letwin Mabhena, stood before Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi, passionately proclaiming their innocence.

The prosecution, represented by Ethel Mahachi, presented its case, and now the couple has requested a discharge, with a decision scheduled to be made on Thursday.

Waterfalls Couple Drugs Maid & Forces Her Into Threesome

According to the court’s account, the 24-year-old maid had obtained the job through her sister and travelled from Gokwe to Harare to work for this couple.

Upon her arrival at Roadport, Mangoro met her and brought her to their home in Waterfalls, where he introduced her to his wife, Mabhena.

In an utterly unacceptable and unnatural act, the State alleged that on April 9, Mabhena expressed her desire to have a threesome with her husband and the maid, but the maid refused vehemently.

Unwilling to accept rejection, Mabhena reportedly drugged the maid using a certain drink, causing her to feel dizzy and disoriented. Mangoro then entered the room and undressed the maid in front of his wife.

When the maid questioned what they were doing to her, they callously replied that it was their way of having fun.

To make matters worse, Mangoro threatened to harm the maid if she didn’t comply with their demands.

Mabhena supposedly encouraged her husband as he committed the heinous act of raping the maid.