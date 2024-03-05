WIFE FINDS HUBBY DÊFILING THEIR DAUGHTER

A 39 Year-old Man of Luanshya’s Kapepa Farming area has been arrested for allegedly defiling his 12 year-old daughter.

The suspect has since been identified as CEPHAS NGOSA, a Farmer.

In a statement issued to ZNBC News in Kitwe, Copperbelt Police Commissioner PEACEWELL MWEEMBA said the incident is said to have occurred on February 3, 2024 at around 24:00 hours in Kapepa Farming area of Luanshya.

He explained that on Sunday around 19:00 hours, the family went to sleep and around midnight, the suspect’s wife identified as FRIDAH CHILAMBE woke up and discovered that her husband was not in the bedroom.

She later decided to check her daughter’s bedroom and found her husband having canal knowledge of their child.

He said that the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical examination and the matter was reported to the police.