Wife hacks off her husband’s p3n!s ‘after he mo@ned another woman’s name during s33x’

An angry wife has hacked off her husband’s penis after he allegedly called another woman’s name during s3x.

The unnamed couple, who are from Baguio City, Philippines, were making love at their home when the husband allegedly mo@ned another woman’s name.

It was gathered that his angry wife, 55, waited for him to fall asleep before allegedly grabbing a 10-inch long kn!fe from the kitchen and chopping off his penis.

The man was rushed to the hospital by neighbours who went to the apartment when they heard him screaming.

His wife has since been arrested by Baguio City police officers.

Police recovered the bloody kn!fe in the attack and the severed pen!s from the scene.

Wife hacks off her husband

A spokesman for the Baguio City Police Station, said: ‘Allegedly, the reason was jealousy, because the wife claimed her husband was a womaniser.

Local media reported that doctors tried re-attaching the phallus but were unsuccessful.

Wife hacks off her husband

Meanwhile, the wife was detained at the Baguio City Police Station on suspicions of mutilation.

The furious wife told police: ‘My husband was saying his mistress’s name, not mine. I was influenced by alcohol, but I knew what I was doing.

‘He knows that he is also at fault. He shouldn’t try to deny it, he shouldn’t try to lie that hasn’t done anything wrong. It’s so obvious, because I see it.’

The wife added that she had been trying to charge the man with adultery, but lacked the evidence to do so.

Police said she will be charged with mutilation which carries a penalty of between 12 to 40 years in prison in the Philippines.