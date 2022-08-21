Wife hires Nyau dancers to torture hubby

Mayengo Nyirenda in Chipata, Reports: A 48-year-old man of Magazine Township in Chipata has died after being tortured by Nyau dancers, who his wife hired to discipline him for allegedly stealing household goods.

Joseph Phiri was apprehended by the Nyau dancers, commonly known as Gule Wamukulu, after his wife paid them K30 and tortured him at Dambwe.

Dambwe is a secret place, mainly located at the graveyard, where young men are initiated into masquerades and keep their materials.

According to Eastern Province acting police commanding officer Davis Simwanza, Phiri was apprehended by Nyau dancers on Monday, August 9, 2022.

Mr Simwanza said Phiri’s step-son reported the matter to Chipata Central Police Station that his father died after being tortured by Nyau dancers at