Wife kills hubby in fight

Police in Mufulira have arrested a 78-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her husband, whom she reportedly hit with a pounding stick during a fight.

Copperbelt Province police commanding officer Sharon Zulu said Julius Chifita reported that John Mumba, 78, was beaten by his septuagenarian wife, Sena Chifula, after a marital dispute.

Mr Mumba later died at Murundu Clinic, where he had been taken for medical attention.

“Police visited the clinic where the victim was admitted and examined the body, which had visible head injuries caused by a pounding stick allegedly used in the assault.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail