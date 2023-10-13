Wife of Gabon’s deposed President jailed

The wife of Gabon’s deposed President, Ali Bongo Odimba, has been jailed, her lawyer has told the AFP news agency.

Sylvia Bongo, who had been under house arrest, was accused of embezzling public funds. Her husband was forced from office on 30 August.

Lawyer Francois Zimeray told AFP that her jailing on Wednesday was “arbitrary” and an “illegal procedure”.

Mrs Bongo was last month charged with money laundering, receiving stolen property, forgery and the use of forgery.

Her son Noureddin Bongo Valentin has also been charged with corruption, embezzlement and placed in pre-trial detention.

The military seized power soon after Ali Bongo was declared the winner of Gabon’s presidential election.

He had been in office since 2009 when he succeeded his father who had ruled the country for 41 years.