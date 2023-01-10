WIFE OF SLAIN KITWE BUSINESSMAN AND JERABO CHILE 1 PLEADS NOT GUILTY FOR ONE COUNT OF MURDER

THE wife of the late prominent businessman and Jerabo Richard Mbulu popularly known as “Chile one” who is accused of killing her husband has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

Annie Monta a businesswoman is accused of murdering Chile One on April 30, 2022 in Kitwe after a marital dispute.

Ms Monta who appeared before Kitwe High Court Judge Evaristo Pengele yesterday told the court that she understood the charge and pleaded not guilty.

Judge Pengele adjourned the matter to January 13,2023 for commencement of trial.

It is alleged that Ms Monta murdered her husband last year after the couple picked a quarrel.

The incident happened on April 30,2022 around 01:00 hours at house number 26 along Ngozi street in Riverside residential area