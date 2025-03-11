WIFE REPORTS ‘DANGEROUS’ HUBBY TO POLICE FOR DEFILING THEIR DAUGHTER



A police officer narrated how a woman of Lusaka’s Barlastone area reported her husband to the police for defiling their five-year-old daughter.





Constable Kennedy Mukonke , who works at Matero Police Station police, testified that the woman informed police that her husband, Danny Kambobe, defiled the little girl on several occasions.



He was testifying in a case Mr Kambobe is charged with incest, which attracts not less than 15 years in jail.





The accused is alleged to have defiled his biological daughter in June last year.



During trial before Lusaka magistrate Chrispin Hampungani, Mr Mukonke said on June 13, 2024, he received a report of incest in which a woman said her daughter, aged four years at the time, had been defiled by her own dad, Mr Kambobe.





He said a medical report was issued to the victim who was taken to Matero Level One Hospital for treatment.



The police officer said the medical report came out positive.



Mr Mukonke, 40, said the accused was later arrested and charged, but he denied the allegations.





In cross examination, the accused reminded the police officer that he had informed him that his daughter had been defiled by an elderly neighbour.



“Why did you not take a step and investigate after I told you that someone else was defiling my daughter ?” Mr Kambobe queried Mr Mukonke.





In response, the police officer said “we investigated and found that you were the one who was defiling her.”.



But Mr Mukonke denied the allegations and that he was being falsely accused for things he never did, like innocent Jesus.





“This is like killing Jesus Christ who never knew anything” the angry looking accused said.



Magistrate Hampungani found him with a case to answer and placed him on his defence, which comes up on March 18.



Mwebantu