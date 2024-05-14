WIFE SET ABLAZE DURING MARITAL DISPUTE

A man from Choma’s Zambia Compound only identified as Smart, has reportedly been arrested for setting his wife ablaze following a marital dispute.

According to an eye witness who sought anonymity, the suspect who works at a named garage, is said to have picked up a quarrel with his wife identified as Carol after knocking off around 20:00 hours, Sunday evening.

The witness narrated to Byta FM Zambia News that between 01:00 and 02:00 hours, Monday, the victim was heard screaming and when neighbours peeped through their windows, a fire was spotted at the suspect’s house, with reports that the wife was locked inside.

The witness further stated that some men braved the fire and broke the door to the house, managing to rescue the woman, who is now reportedly receiving treatment at Choma General Hospital.

The suspect, who has been described as a known abuser of his wife, was later apprehended by some community members and handed over to Police.

An inquiry into the incident has been forwarded to the Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, who is yet to confirm the development.

CREDIT: Byta FM