WIFE STONE HUSBAND AFTER BEING CAUGHT WITH ANOTHER MAN IN A CAR

By Correspondent Reporter

A 49-year-old man of Kabangwe in area in Chisamba is nursing head injuries at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after his wife hit him with block.

Nelson Ngulube says his wife Nyawa Kapita

Ngulube, 37, last week, Thursday, went home with a boyfriend around 19 hours in a car and parked in front of their matrimonial home.

Upon interrogating his wife on what she was

doing in the car with another man, Nyawa

responded by hitting her husband Ngulube with a block on his head.

Ngulube who is in pain and receiving treatment explained that for some time now he has been suspecting his wife of sleeping around with someone else.

He said his wife has change alot in behaviour but never imagined her reducing herself to the extent of having an extra marital affair with a boy aged 19.

And Zambia Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says Police is searching for Nyawa Kapita Ngulube who is currently on

the run.