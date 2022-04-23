WILL PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADDRESS THESE ISSUES IN HIS PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY

The issues raised here are not mine, but I endorse all of them, though I have a few more to add on, I am still compiling the list. I will give them later.

Today it’s Good Friday in Ethiopia so I will not go live at 20:00hrs, I will be with my wife praying. But here is what Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe and Sishuwa Sishuwa seeks answers to:

“1. Why did Machila meet Milingo, why did Solicitor General ask DPP to postponed court dates for Milingo claiming the State was in negotiations, why did DEC which is under State House re-arrest Milingo yet the State and State House were in negotiations

2. Why did the new dawn single source fertilizer at $1407 per tonne when PF was buying at $900 per tonne from the same Jangulo a UPND cadre

3. Will fuel reach K35 per litre in June due to IMF conditions of 40% taxes and what measures are in place to arrest the rising cost of living?

4. With a poor start to the farming season due to late inputs and delayed payments to farmers, plus poor rainfall, and now expensive fertilizer sponsored by the State (our tax money), how does the President plan on reducing price of mealie meal as it is expected to reach K250 by the end of the year

5. Since all local suppliers and contractors are not being paid, can the President explain his campaign promise of growing local businesses, how will it be achieved when so far local businesses are being killed, many have fired employees, some have lost properties to the banks and few have even committed suicide

6. Is the President looking for any long lasting solutions to the crisis in the health sector which has claimed many lives, is he going to declare a national disaster?”

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!